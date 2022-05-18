ScotRail cuts 700 daily services in driver pay row
ScotRail has said it will cut almost 700 services a day from Monday, due to a shortage of drivers in an ongoing pay dispute.
The move comes a week after the operator, which was nationalised last month, launched a new timetable.
Hundreds of services have been cancelled since 8 May when many drivers opted not to work overtime.
Drivers' union Aslef had balloted its members for strike action after rejecting a 2.2% pay offer.
The May 2022 timetable had approximately 2,150 weekday services. BBC Scotland understands that from next week this will be reduced by a third to 1,456.
Similar cuts are expected to be made to the Saturday and Sunday timetables with details expected to be made public in the coming days.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We are very sorry to customers for the disruption of recent days.
"We know what customers want more than anything is certainty and reliability, which is why we are introducing a temporary timetable.
"We want to resolve this dispute with the trade unions and move forward together to provide the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can for Scotland."
Mr Simpson said the company remained open to further talks with the unions. He urged customers to check their journey times.