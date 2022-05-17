Six Scottish islands to become carbon neutral by 2040
- Published
Six Scottish islands have been chosen to become carbon neutral by 2040.
Hoy, Islay, Great Cumbrae, Raasay, Barra and Yell were selected to be part of the Scottish government's Carbon Neutral Islands project.
They were identified in collaboration with local authorities and island representatives.
A report will be published this summer and plans developed for each island. It will contribute to the Scottish government's 2045 net zero pledge.
'Vanguard of innovation'
Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the six islands during a debate in the Scottish Parliament.
She said the project aimed to share good practices and learnings with all other Scottish islands.
She said: "Scotland is at the forefront of climate change mitigation and adaptation at the global level, and I've always believed that our islands will contribute significantly to the country's net zero commitment.
"This project is another testament to Scottish islands being in the vanguard of innovation, leading the way in the journey to net zero while supporting other areas across Scotland."