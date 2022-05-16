Failure on climate change would be catastrophic, says Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will issue a warning over climate change targets during a trip to the United States later.
She will warn that failure to meet targets agreed at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow would be "catastrophic" for the planet.
The first minister will also say the world "looks very different" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
And she will predict it may result in a Europe-wide rethink on energy policy.
Last week US climate envoy John Kerry said the war in Ukraine had not wrecked the Glasgow Climate Pact agreed in November.
Ms Sturgeon will highlight her fears when she addresses the Brookings Institution in Washington DC.
She will call on global partners to lead by example as they step up actions to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5C while also addressing concerns over energy security.
The speech is part of a series of engagements the first minister will undertake with policymakers and business leaders.
She will also meet with Congressional Caucuses including the Caucus for Women's Issues, the Friends of Scotland Caucus, the European Union Caucus and members who attended Cop26.
The summit brought more than 40,000 delegates and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to Glasgow.
Ms Sturgeon will say: "Six months on from Cop26, the world looks very different, but many of the challenges we faced then remain.
"As things stand, the world is on course to exceed both 1.5C of global warming and the 2C threshold - and scientific consensus is overwhelming that this will be catastrophic."
'Brutal, illegal and entirely unprovoked'
She will also condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ms Sturgeon will say: "We have seen the rules-based international order come under increasing strain, made more severe due to Russia's brutal, illegal and entirely unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Many European nations are reassessing their defence and security priorities - however, the security debates in Europe are not just about military capabilities and strategic alliances.
"The invasion of Ukraine is also forcing countries in Europe to rethink long-held assumptions about energy policy and energy security."
The first minister will urge nations to prioritise an approach to energy security that focuses on sustainability, promotes energy efficiency, and accelerates the development of renewable and low carbon energy.
For example, she will say wind power is already "the cheapest form of power in Scotland's energy mix".
'We will lead by example'
The first minister will also highlight emerging wave and tidal technologies as well as plans to trial carbon capture and storage.
She will add: "We need to move at pace to develop clean energy sources and act in a way which shows solidarity with communities in our countries who might otherwise get left behind, and with the global south.
"Europe's debates on energy security matter to the wider safety and security of the entire world. Where we can, will be a constructive partner in those discussions.
"We will lead by example in our own actions, we will contribute to international energy security, and we will work with allies across the globe as we strive, together, to build a fairer, more secure and more sustainable world."
According to a UN report, the world is on track to warm by 3.2C this century if countries only follow through on commitments made before the Glasgow summit.
This would lead to "unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, and widespread water shortages".
To avoid that fate, the world must keep the rise in temperatures at or under 1.5C this century, researchers have said, and reach peak CO2 emissions by 2025.