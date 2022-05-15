ScotRail train driver shortage triggers wave of cancellations
About 300 Sunday train services across Scotland have been cancelled due to a shortage of drivers linked to an ongoing pay dispute.
ScotRail, which was nationalised last month, has apologised to customers for the disruption, which comes on the day its new timetable is launched.
Last weekend driver shortages affected 110 services.
But since then Aslef has balloted its members for strike action after rejecting a 2.2% pay offer.
The union said it had been left with no option and urged ScotRail and the Scottish government to get back round the negotiating table.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth told BBC Radio Scotland's Sunday Show the shortages were causing "significant disruption" across the network.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, encouraged passengers to check their journey before travel.
He said: "We are experiencing a driver shortage, which means some services will be cancelled.
"We are very sorry for the disruption and inconvenience this will cause and understand customer frustration when this happens.
"Unfortunately, since the drivers' union Aslef announced it would ballot for strike action, a significant number of drivers, but not all, have declined to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working."
Mr Simpson acknowledged rest day working is "entirely voluntary" but he added it means the operator does not have enough drivers to run a full timetable.
He added: "We are currently reliant on drivers working overtime or on their rest days because of delays to training new drivers caused by the pandemic.
"This is something experienced by all operators across Britain."
On the issue of pay, Mr Simpson said ScotRail's offer could be worth 7%, based on a 2.2% pay rise and a top-up revenue sharing arrangement.
It is understood this would apply where revenue targets are exceeded.
Ms Gilruth described the practice of rest day working as "outdated" and said the Scottish government was looking to phase it out.
She also said ScotRail would not have to rely on it when the delayed driver training has been completed but this was expected to take a few months.
Ms Gilruth told BBC Radio Scotland's The Sunday Show: "We want ultimately our rail unions to have a vested interest, a stake, in the vision of the new ScotRail and what that looks like, what that means for them and their members and the staff who work on our trains. I think that is hugely important.
"At the moment rest day working continues to be needed. We are looking to phase out that practice."
She also told the programme the new timetable would see about 150 additional services added compared to the current timetable but stressed services were not at the same level as they were before Covid.
'Running out of steam'
Scottish Labour's transport spokesman Neil Bibby said Ms Gilruth's BBC interview provided "no answers and no update".
He added: "Rail services are being cancelled daily, drivers on strike and fares escalating.
"This was an opportunity for the minister to give Scots reassurances but instead showed a minister, and a government, running out of steam."
On Wednesday, Aslef's national executive confirmed it had made the decision to ballot members within ScotRail.
Scottish Organiser Kevin Lindsay said: "We are beyond disappointed by the lack of action and any meaningful pay offer from ScotRail.
"Just a few weeks ago we were celebrating our trains being taken back into public ownership, we hoped this would herald a new era of positive industrial relations, but it appears the same senior managers are determined to resort back to the failed strategies of the past."
ScotRail went back into public ownership in April for the first time in 25 years. The previous operator, Abellio, had its franchise ended early amid criticism of the quality of the service.