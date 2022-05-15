Police condemn Celtic fans after Glasgow street party
Police have described the level of anti-social behaviour as "unacceptable" as Celtic fans celebrated the team's title win on the streets of Glasgow.
Thousands of supporters gathered in the Glasgow Cross area after Saturday's match against Motherwell, which kicked off at 12:15.
It was followed by the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation.
Chief Supt Mark Sutherland said officers made six arrests over the course of the evening.
Four fixed penalty notices were also issued.
The force said a proportionate policing plan was in place which prioritised public safety and sought to minimise disruption to businesses and communities.
Chief Supt Sutherland said: "While there was an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour and littering there were no serious incidents or disorder.
"There were some outbreaks of minor disorder and our officers acted swiftly and robustly to prevent escalation and protect safety."
The post-match celebrations, which featured flares and smoke bombs, left the streets around Glasgow Cross strewn with discarded rubbish.
One video posted on social media also showed fans celebrating at the top of the historic Mercat Cross building.