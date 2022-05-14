Scotland's papers: Violence on trains and probe into newborn deaths

Scotland's papers: Violence on trains and probe into newborn deathsPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, On a day in which no single story dominates the news agenda, The Herald leads with an investigation into a "very unusual" spike in newborn baby deaths. It says the alarm was raised after 18 babies died within four weeks of birth in March. It is the second investigation of its kind in six months.Image source, ScotsmanImage caption, ScotRail staff have been threatened with knives, makeshift "flame throwers" and fire extinguishers, according to a dossier handed to The Scotsman by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union. One staff member claimed anti-social behaviour on trains was at an all-time high.Image caption, The SNP have warned that Scotland could be hardest hit by plans to cut jobs in the civil service, according to The National. The prime minister is reported to have told ministers on Thursday that he wants to cut up to 90,000 jobs, taking the service back to its pre-Brexit levels.Image caption, Boris Johnson criticises working from home culture in an interview with the Scottish Daily Mail. The prime minister says full workplaces will lift productivity and revive city centres.Image caption, Working from home is also the theme of a Daily Telegraph interview with Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Cabinet minister in charge of efficiency. He accuses civil servants of working from home on Mondays and Fridays because they "think the working week is shorter than it really is".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that Police Scotland has paid nearly £1m to former firearms officer Rhona Malone, whose career was wrecked by "horrendous" sexism.Image source, Evening NEwsImage caption, The same story makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. Chief Constable Iain Livingstone also personally apologised to Ms Malone for issues highlighted during an employment tribunal.Image source, The TImesImage caption, The Times reports the concerns of former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith that the Northern Ireland Brexit deal poses a threat to the union. He told the paper it offers a road map for an independent Scotland to rejoin the EU.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on a "£1m kit bonanza" for Rangers. The club has sold more than 20,000 orange, blue and white third kit strips since the were released earlier this week, ahead of the Europa final, it says.Image caption, Rangers also makes the lead in the Daily Star of Scotland. It reports that broadcaster BT Sport will stream the Europa League final for free.Image caption, The i reports on the roll-out of a new drug which has been proven to dramatically reduce cases of breast cancer in post-menopausal women.Image source, Weekend TelegraphImage caption, The sudden death of a 25-year-old musician makes the front page of the Weekend Telegraph.Image source, P&JImage caption, The P&J reports that all dental practices in Moray are now closed to new patients, with people facing trips to the Highlands or Aberdeen - or going private - to receive care.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, Three Aberdeen students who took part in a street attack walked free from court after a sheriff said the conviction would have a "disproportionate impact" on their lives and future careers, according to the Evening Express.Image source, CourierImage caption, Climate activists let down the tyres of 10 SUVs in Broughty Ferry on Thursday night, The Courier reports. The activists want to make it "impossible to own an SUV in urban areas".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.