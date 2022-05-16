Scotland's papers: Queen's 'radiant' look and PM's Brexit deal threat

Scotland's papers: Queen's 'radiant' look and PM's Brexit deal threatPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Like many of Monday's papers, the Scottish Daily Mail features a picture of the Queen looking "radiant, happy and simply... glorious". Her appearance at the finale to the Royal Windsor Horse Show - her second time seen in public in three days - lifted the nation's spirits, the paper says.Image caption, It's the same picture of Her Majesty, but The Scottish Sun focuses on Tom Cruise's appearance at the Queen's 70th jubilee celebrations. "What she has accomplished has been historic," the US film star is quoted as saying.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says Boris Johnson has vowed to rip up the Brexit deal within days - unless EU chiefs agree to "sensible" changes - in the row over custom checks. It quotes the prime minister saying there "will be a necessity to act" if Brussels fails to reform the Northern Ireland trade rules.Image caption, "PM's gamble risks trade war with EU" is the headline for the i. It says Boris Johnson will give the green light to rip up key sections of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland this week.Image caption, The Scotsman says ministers could table emergency legislation to override the protocol which requires custom checks on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland as early as this week.Image caption, Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK energy secretary, has warned the prime minister that any unilateral changes to the Northern Ireland protocol by the UK government could "fundamentally undermine the functioning of the institutions of the peace process", according to The Herald.Image caption, The Times reports that Boris Johnson will defy EU and US warnings not to threaten unilateral changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, saying there "will be a necessity to act" if Brussels does not give more ground.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister will arrive in Northern Ireland today hoping to calm a war of words with Brussels, stressing that Britain "will always keep the door wide open" for further talks.Image caption, Ukraine's triumph in Saturday night's Eurovision Song Contest is the Metro's lead, which says the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has promised it can host the event next year. "Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe," he is quoted as saying in the paper.Image caption, Unelected UK government minister Malcolm Offord has insisted the Tories have not conned the public over Brexit, according to The National.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that the UK's transport secretary has been told to apologise to Inverness Airport after the Home Office signed off on a "sanction-busting" Russian flight from the Highland capital to Moscow.Image caption, A Glasgow man scammed a stranger of £8,000 after viewing a Facebook advert, says the Glasgow Times.Image caption, David Puttock, the son of the woman believed to be Bible John's third victim, has flown in from Canada to find the man who killed his mother in 1969, says the Daily Record. Bible John is an unidentified serial killer thought to be responsible for the murders of three women in Glasgow in 1968 and 1969.Image caption, The number of people looking for housing help has doubled due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, SNP Green ministers have come under fire for making little progress with their under-22 free bus pass scheme, says The Courier. The paper says only a quarter of young people in Perth and Kinross who are eligible for the bus pass are making use of it.Image caption, The cemetery at East St Clement's Church in Aberdeen has reportedly been cordoned off by police officers after a 32-year-old woman was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports a man was found guilty of dangerous driving after pursuing a couple and their children from the Tay Road Bridge to Glenrothes in a 40-minute car chase.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland says David Tennant and Catherine Tate are making a brief return to Dr Who. The paper says Jodie Whittaker will regenerate into Tennant, who will then regenerate into the new doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.