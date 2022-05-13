Police Scotland pay out almost £1m over sexism case

"The Chief Constable has said that he will lead that change and - in his words - he said action should be taken that should be 'visible, aggressive and firm' and that ought to start with Police Scotland pledging to publicly divulge details of the recommendations and findings of the PSNI review and also their plan of action to ensure that the taxpayer is not unnecessarily exposed to the risk of such eyewatering sums being paid as a result of breaches of employment recommendations."