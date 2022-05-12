John Swinney asked to explain role in CalMac ferry deal
The Scottish Conservatives have called on the deputy first minister to explain the role he played in the approval of a troubled ferries contract.
They claim a newly published email confirmed John Swinney okayed the deal.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood her deputy was briefed on the contract but did not sign it off.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said if Ms Sturgeon could not "come clean" on what had happened then Mr Swinney should address parliament immediately.
In 2015, Ferguson Marine was given a publicly-funded contract to build two new ferries at its Port Glasgow yard. However, the vessels are yet to be finished and will cost in excess of £250, tens of millions more than the original £97m price tag.
It emerged on Wednesday that an email had been found that showed that the then Transport Minister Derek Mackay had approved the contract.
The same email also copied in Mr Swinney who was the finance secretary at the time.
The email trail shows a finance official asking for the award to be delayed until Mr Swinney could be briefed.
Another civil servant asked for confirmation there were no "banana skins" after Mr Swinney was informed of the parameters of the deal - which ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited had raised concerns about after Ferguson Marine said it could not offer a full builder's guarantee.
In the final email in the trail, the finance official said: "Just finished my call with Deputy First Minister (Mr Swinney).
"He now understands the background and that Mr McKay (sic) has cleared the proposal. So the way is clear to award."
At First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross quizzed Ms Sturgeon about her deputy's role in the matter.
The first minister reiterated that it was Derek Mackay who took the decision, the basis of which was set out in paperwork on 8 October 2015.
Mr Ross added: "It's very clear in here how officials escalated to John Swinney, waiting for his green light.
"In these emails, civil servants state that the deputy first minister confirmed the 'absence of banana skins'.
"John Swinney couldn't find a single banana skin, when they were absolutely littered around him - there were more banana skins in this project than there are in the monkey house at Edinburgh Zoo.
"We now know all of this, but what we don't know is why the deputy first minister ignored all those banana skins.
"The most crucial document in this affair is still missing - the one that explains why John Swinney charged ahead against expert advice."
A document released by the government revealed redacted information when copied and pasted into a Word document, Mr Ross told parliament.
Swinney 'did not take decision'
One of the redacted sections stated: "The impact of a successful legal challenge could be high - in the worst case the contract could be declared ineffective."
"The stench of corruption and cover up is running through this whole sorry affair," Mr Ross added.
Ms Sturgeon accused Mr Ross of selectively quoting from the email which showed Derek Mackay made the decision.
"The deputy first minister did not take the decision, he wasn't even copied in to the advice of the 8th of October that was the basis of that decision," Ms Sturgeon said.
"He was simply briefed on the decision after it was taken, not even at his request but on the initiative of an official."
She pointed it out it was not unusual for finance minsters to be briefed on decisions that involved spending.
"It does not mean that the finance minster has taken the decision," she added.
The Scottish Conservatives previously accused the government of orchestrating a campaign to try to pin the blame on Mr Mackay - who resigned as the country's finance secretary in 2020 after sending inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media.