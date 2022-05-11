In pictures: Prince William and Kate visit west of Scotland

Getty Images
William and Kate take part in a Roots of Empathy session with schoolchildren in Port Glasgow

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met crowds and visited local projects during a visit to the west of Scotland.

William and Kate, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland, started their day at St John's Primary School in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

There they learned about the Roots of Empathy project, run by Action for Children, where pupils interact with a mother and baby to learn about its development and aid their own emotional empathy.

Reuters
Kate meets Laura Molloy and her 10-month-old son Saul at St John's Primary School
Reuters

The couple also met people helped by the Wheatley Group in the Kennishead area of Glasgow. It works to transform the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people, including those at risk of homelessness, and also has a partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

PA Media
The royal couple were greeted by crowds on their visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow
PA Media
William and Kate speak to Lynnette Wilson at the Wheatley Group
Reuters

The couple also visited the University of Glasgow to meet students who have been supporting the community to get online during the pandemic.

Reuters
Kate speaks to children outside the University of Glasgow
Reuters
William speaks to the crowd outside the university
Getty Images
William and Kate with students at the University of Glasgow

All pictured are copyrighted.

Related Topics