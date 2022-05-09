MSP wrong to criticise abortion clinics, says Sturgeon
- Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an SNP MSP was wrong to claim clinics "push abortion without laying out the pros and cons".
John Mason has come under fire for his defence of anti-abortion "vigils" outside Glasgow hospitals.
At some vigils, activists have been seen holding signs saying "women do regret abortion", among other slogans.
Ms Sturgeon said she was "a passionate believer in a woman's right to choose".
The first minister told BBC Scotland: "I disagree with John Mason on abortion.
"I believe women should have the ability to exercise the right to choose, which is never done lightly by any woman, without fear or intimidation.
"People have a right to protest in a democracy, and that includes the right to protest against abortion.
"They should do that outside a parliament where the laws are made, not outside a hospital."
Ms Sturgeon added: "I believe that no woman ever takes the decision to have an abortion lightly and I would leave the medical professionals to do what is required of them to make sure women reach decisions that are fully informed."
Glasgow Shettleston MSP Mr Mason made his comments in an email to campaign group Back Off Scotland, which seeks to implement buffer zones around abortion providers to push anti-abortion vigils further away from patients.
Mr Mason said he had attended one of the events to speak to the people there.
He went on to say he believed abortion was "seldom essential or vital" and defended the use of anti-abortion banners and slogans.
Tweeting about the subject at the weekend, he said clinics did not always ask women how they feel.
Mr Mason said: "Surely these signs are very gentle and offering help?"
He added: "I do not see anything hateful or harassing about these signs."
In one vigil last month, more than 100 activists gathered on a road approaching the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
It led to 76 consultants from the hospital writing to Women's Health Minister Maree Todd accusing the group of intimidation and harassment.
Ms Todd has said she has convened a working group to consider the issue of protests outside abortion clinics.