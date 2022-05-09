TV presenter walks out of sports awards over sexism
An organisation representing Scottish sports writers has apologised after an awards event speech prompted a walkout.
TV presenter Eilidh Barbour was among guests who left Sunday's Scottish Football Writers Association (SFWA) gala dinner in Glasgow in protest.
Ms Barbour tweeted that she had "never felt so unwelcome in the industry" while another guest described the jokes as "sexist".
The SFWA said it apologised to anyone "offended or upset" by the speech.
It has also promised to review and improve the format of the annual dinner, which involves the presentation of awards, including Player of the Year and Manager of the Year.
The controversy centred on jokes made in a speech by a man who works professionally on the after-dinner speaking circuit.
Two tables of guests including BBC and Sky Sports presenter Barbour were so offended that they walked out in protest.
Never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards. A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place #callitout #equalgame— Eilidh Barbour 💙🤍 (@EilidhBarbour) May 8, 2022
Journalist and author Gabriella Bennett, who was at one of the tables, told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live programme she had heard misogynistic comments at several previous SWFA events, but that Sunday's speech was "the next level".
"I walked out after about five minutes of maybe a 20 minute speech, and within those five minutes it was rammed with sexist jokes,' she said
She said she finally decided to go after hearing an "offensive racial slur".
Ms Bennett continued: "My table stood up to leave and I saw Eilidh Barbour and people on her table stand up to leave - but it's also worth pointing out there were lots of people laughing at these jokes.
"We were two tables in an enormous room and lots of people found it really funny."
Wider problem
Ms Bennett, a member of the Women in Journalism group, said the incident was part of a wider problem in sports journalism where only three out of 95 staff writers in the print side of the industry are women.
She added: "What those three women told us - and maybe other women who are working in sports journalism, maybe in broadcasting - would make your hair stand on end.
"Some really, really shocking testimonials from everything from intimidating atmospheres at football press boxes to sneering attitudes to women in sports."
The SWFA was formed more than 60 years ago to look after the interests of professional football writers in Scotland.
In a statement it said: "The Scottish Football Writers' Association apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers at last night's annual awards dinner.
"We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all."
This year Hearts keeper Craig Gordon was named the SFWA's Player of the Year, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou topped the poll for Manager of the Year while Man City's Caroline Weir was winner of the inaugural Women's International Player of the Year.