Sheku Bayoh: Inquiry into death in police custody to hear first evidence
- Published
The family of Sheku Bayoh will be the first people to give evidence, as a public inquiry into his death in police custody begins.
The 31-year-old died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015.
His family believe race played a part, and say they have yet to hear the whole truth about Mr Bayoh's death.
The public inquiry was announced in 2019 after it was confirmed there would be no criminal charges in the case.
Mr Bayoh's family is due to give evidence after holding a vigil in Edinburgh on Tuesday, outside the inquiry venue.
The family's lawyer Aamer Anwar said the hearing was taking place seven years and seven days after Mr Bayoh died in police custody.
"Sheku's family believe they were failed by those who have a duty to protect the public and uphold the law," he said.
Mr Anwar said the family believed that no police officer or institution should be allowed to "evade scrutiny".
"Sheku's loved ones have waited a very long time to hear the truth and that is the very least they are entitled to," he said.
Police had been called in the early hours of 3 May 2015 after Mr Bayoh was spotted behaving erratically with a knife in the streets of his home town.
He had taken drugs the previous night, which friends said dramatically altered his behaviour.
According to police statements, by the time the officers arrived at the scene Mr Bayoh no longer had the knife, but he failed to obey instructions to get down on the ground.
Each of the officers used force on Mr Bayoh within seconds of encountering him, including CS Spray and batons.
He then punched PC Nicole Short, who went to the ground.
Two officers, PCs Craig Walker and Ashley Tomlinson, later told investigators that Mr Bayoh then carried out a violent stamping attack on PC Short while she lay on the ground, a claim reported widely in the media.
However, evidence obtained by the BBC's Panorama programme suggested these accounts may have been false.
Mr Bayoh was restrained on the ground for five minutes before falling unconscious. He was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.
The inquiry, which is chaired by Lord Bracadale, began its work in November 2020. It was set up to examine:
- The immediate circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh's death.
- How the police dealt with the aftermath.
- The subsequent investigation into the death.
- Whether race was a factor.
Earlier this year, lawyers for a number of police officers asked for a guarantee that statements would not be used in any future prosecution.
This was backed by Lord Bracadale, who said such a step would let officers give "full and frank" evidence to the inquiry - but was opposed by Mr Bayoh's family.
However, the requests were rejected by Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC, who said the Crown reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.
In addition, Police Scotland refused to give an assurance that it would not seek to rely on evidence given to the inquiry by an officer in any future disciplinary proceedings against that officer.