MSP John Mason criticised for comments about abortion clinics
- Published
An SNP MSP has been criticised for saying clinics "push abortion without laying out the pros and cons".
John Mason has come under fire in recent weeks for his defence of anti-abortion "vigils" that have sprung up at Glasgow hospitals.
At some vigils, activists have been seen holding signs saying "women do regret abortion", among other slogans.
In a post on Twitter on Saturday Mr Mason said: "Surely these signs are very gentle and offering help?"
He added: "I do not see anything hateful or harassing about these signs."
When asked if he believed the women seeking an abortion should be asked how they feel, the Glasgow Shettleston MSP added: "Yes absolutely. That is the key.
"But the concern is that the clinics are not always asking the women how they feel. Some clinics seem to be pushing abortion without laying out the pros and cons."
In an email to campaign group Back Off Scotland - which seeks to implement buffer zones around abortion providers to protect patients - Mr Mason said he had attended one of the events to speak to people there, and added that he believed abortion was "seldom essential or vital".
Lucy Grieve, co-founder and director of Back Off Scotland, said: "John Mason's false claims are incredibly dangerous and ignorant.
"This is the same elected official that admitted attending anti-choice protests at Scottish hospitals.
"He clearly has no idea what goes on during an abortion, and his comments are offensive to abortion providers and their patients."
Last month, 76 consultants from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow accused the 40 Days of Life group of intimidation and harassment after more than 100 activists gathered on a road approaching the hospital.
The consultants signed a letter, written by Back Off Scotland, calling for buffer zones to be set up.
In recent months Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay has sought to legislate at Holyrood for buffer zones while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly condemned the vigils, urging protesters to instead go to Holyrood to voice their opposition to abortion.
The Scottish government has also set up a working group to assess the legal viability of buffer zones.
'Damaging falsehoods'
Last month, Women's Health Minister Maree Todd said: "The Scottish government is committed to women being able to access timely abortion without judgement. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any attempts to intimidate women as they choose to access abortion services."
Scottish Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Mr Mason's comments were "baseless".
"This is an insult to all the women who've had to make this difficult decision and all the hardworking NHS staff who've supported them through it," she said.
"Women have a right to access abortion, and they should be able to do so without harassment and intimidation.
"Nicola Sturgeon has given plenty of warm words on this but no action, it is time for her to show the leadership needed and introduce buffer zones, as well as stopping her MSPs spreading damaging falsehoods."
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "John Mason's ridiculous assertions betray the fact that he doesn't really have a clue what some people are going through.
"Women should be able to access these services without harassment.
"The Scottish government needs to get on with introducing buffer zones. The right place for protest is outside parliament, not a medical facility."