Scotland's papers: Sinn Fein election history and new Beergate memo

Image caption, A "historic" victory for Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland's Assembly elections is the lead story in The Sunday Post. Scotland's own first minister tells the paper that the republican party's success will test the union. Nicola Sturgeon says the nationalist party's triumph has exposed "widening faultlines" in the United Kingdom.Image caption, The Sunday Times' top Scottish story is about fears for the Grangemouth refinery. The broadsheet reports claims that the site's Chinese owners are preparing to appoint restructuring advisers. The main story explores the possible impact of Sinn Fein's victory on the Union.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads with an interview with Housing Secretary Michael Gove, who blames falling rates of home ownership as the reason why some voters turned away from the Conservatives in the local elections. The MP suggests the Tories will "have to learn lessons" from its election losses while the paper highlights mounting fury among Tory MPs and activists towards Boris Johnson and quotes one backbencher who calls for a "discussion" over the prime minister's future.Image caption, So-called Beergate makes the front of the Scottish Mail on Sunday again. This time the paper claims to have seen a leaked memo containing an itinerary for Sir Keir Starmer's visit to Durham in April last year. The Labour leader is under investigation by Durham Constabulary over Covid rules.Image caption, A "Brexit bills bonanza" is on the way in this week's Queen's speech, according to the Scottish Sunday Express. The paper claims Boris Johnson will put "bruising" local election results behind him by promising new laws to slash red tape, boost growth and rejuvenate high streets. He will announce a "super 7" set of Brexit freedom bills.Image caption, In Scotland on Sunday, an oil firm reveals that a barge it ordered from troubled shipyard Fergusons Marine ended up being towed away to be completed elsewhere after the firm lost confidence in the yard. The exclusive reports claims from the oil firm that much of the work on the barge had to be redone.Image caption, "The future's bright" for Scotland following the SNP's local council election results, claims the Sunday National which leads with a main picture of leader Nicola Sturgeon in a pair of bright shades. The paper quotes her as predicting big changes to the governance of the UK.Image caption, A young Scottish man is facing extradition to America and up 20 years in jail if convicted of a £7m cryptocurrency fraud, says The Sunday Mail. Robert Barr, 24, is charged with scamming the digital cash from a top US Bitcoin broker while he was living with his mum in Ayrshire after an FBI manhunt.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The story claims palace officials will stop any Harry and Meghan Netflix film crew if they try to film inside royal events at the Platinum Jubilee.