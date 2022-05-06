Scotland's papers: Recession warnings and Rangers qualify for final

Scotland's papers: Recession warnings and Rangers qualify for finalPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph quotes Boris Johnson saying that the UK will "get through this tough patch". The paper says the Conservative Party is braced for local election losses amid calls for the prime minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to do more to tackle the rising cost of living.Image caption, "Families set for record squeeze" is The Scottish Daily Mail's headline. It says the Bank of England has predicted that employees would see their post-tax pay fall by 3.25% in real terms in 2022 - the biggest drop since records began in 1990.Image caption, The same story leads the Metro as it says energy bills are to soar 40% and the economy is to "flatline". The paper says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has blamed the "very sharp slowdown" on the pandemic and war in Ukraine.Image caption, "Families face £1,200 hit" is the main headline in the i, as it says there will be no help before the next Budget. The paper says Mr Sunak is under pressure to intervene but the i understands the Treasury will not lower taxes or offer extra support before the autumn.Image caption, The Herald carries the news that think- tank analysis has calculated that 1.7 million people in Scotland will not be able to afford the cost-of living-rise this year, and that even middle-income families will be affected.Image caption, The Bank of England's monetary policy committee has increased interest rates from 0.75% to a "13-year record" of one percent. according to The Scotsman.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says "Hold on to your hats! Recession looms" as it says soaring inflation, rising unemployment and higher interest rates will "inflict a triple whammy of pain on squeezed Britons".Image caption, "Just do something", is the headline on the Daily Record. The paper says the Tories are yet to offer people help with the soaring cost-of-living crisis which the Bank of England has warned will rise to an "eye-watering £2,800".Image caption, Scottish Tory MSPs blamed Boris Johnson as they revealed they are set for their worst election result in a decade, according to the Scottish Sun. The paper says sources claimed Scottish MSPs had ended up as collateral damage over the Partygate scandal and the PM's reputation dragged them down to third place in the Scotland-wide council vote.Image caption, The Europa League final awaits Rangers after a victory at the Ibrox Stadium, says the Glasgow Times. The final, which will be played in Seville in two weeks, will bring the UEFA Europa League to a close.Image caption, Following up on the Rangers victory, The Daily Star of Scotland says this is the team's first European final since 2008. The paper says flight prices to the Spanish city for the final spiked as the team qualified and planes, trains and other vehicles will carry 80,000 supporters to Seville.Image caption, Douglas Ross's party is on course for substantial losses in the local council elections, according to The National newspaper. The paper says a new poll suggests the Scottish Tories are set to lose 83 council seats while Labour are on course to gain 87.Image caption, The Press and Journal carries the story of a man accused of killing two men over claims they had an "atomic bomb". The paper says David Sinders, 25, said he stabbed Dwayne MacLeay, 28, and Gary MacKay, 35, to death at a flat in Inverness on 28 May 2020.Image caption, Hundreds of residents gathered in Edinburgh's Nicholson Square after word spread on social media that officers had raided the Beirut restaurant and arrested people, according to Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says the "impromptu demonstration" forced the apparent immigration raid to be abandoned.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that a "predator" who sexually assaulted four sleeping women at properties in Dundee has been jailed.Image caption, Two Ukrainian sisters are trying to reach safety in Kinross through the Homes for Ukraine scheme but have faced visa problems, according to The Courier. The paper says Anastasiia and Dasha Nitskevych, aged 23 and 17, are stuck in Germany after fleeing their home near Kyiv and had had to "dodge" human trafficking gangs.Image caption, Aberdeen's under-construction waste incinerator plant has been issued with a permit to operate by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), according to the Evening Express. The paper says the environmental regulator said the incinerator has "no potential for significant pollution".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.