Jamie Stevenson in court over organised crime drug charges
A 57-year-old man has appeared in court accused of being involved in the importation of drugs around the world.
Jamie Stevenson, from Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, was allegedly involved in serious organised crime between January and September 2020.
Court papers state he imported cocaine at Glasgow fruit market in Townhead, as well as locations including London, Alicante in Spain and Ecuador.
He is also accused of conducting others to import cocaine.
Charges and allegations against Mr Stevenson include:
- Ordering two men to conceal the drug in imported fruit deliveries to Glasgow fruit market for onward supply.
- Using the cash from this to finance the set-up of the importation operation and to purchase equipment for Glasgow fruit market, lease premises, acquire vehicles and register company directors under false names for financial gain.
- Being involved in serious organised crime by using encrypted devices and arranging for the collection, storage and onward supply and transmission of criminal property - said to be more than £1m in cash.
- Directing a man to commit money laundering by using an encrypted phone to direct the collection, storage, onward transmission and supply of the £1,014,250 in cash.
- Agreeing with another man, who is now a prisoner in Barlinnie, to do something he knew or suspected would further the commission of serious organised crime - at a property and van in East Kilbride between March and April 2020. This was allegedly carried out by using encrypted communication devices and concealed hides in vehicles. He also allegedly arranged for the collection, adulteration and onward supply of cocaine.
- Being concerned in the supply of cocaine linked to serious organised crime.
- Along with three others, being involved in the supply of etizolam and alprazolam at addresses in Glasgow's Finnieston as well as East Kilbride and Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, between March and June 2020.
- Directing and instructing others to be concerned in the production and supply of etizolam and alprazolam.
- Telling others to conceal, possess and transfer money for his own financial gain.
- Being involved in serious organised crime and agreeing with others to do something he knew or ought to have known would further enable serious organised crime by supplying etizolam and alprazolam by concealing, transferring and possessing it.
Mr Stevenson appeared via video link at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
In a statement, his lawyer Amar Anwar said his client had made no plea and was fully committed and remanded in custody.
He will appear at court again within the next eight days.