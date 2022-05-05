Scotland's papers: Monster dad murdered son for revenge

As voters go to the polls in the Scottish local elections, newspapers take the opportunity to give their opinions on the front pages.

However, the BBC - like other broadcasters - is restricted to reporting only factual accounts of the vote in line with polling day rules. You can read more about the BBC guidelines here.

This means we cannot bring you all the front pages and some parts of others have been obscured.

The murder of two-year-old Juliusz Czapla by his father dominates many of Scotland's front pages. The Metro reports that Lukasz Czapla, 41, shot, stabbed and smothered the boy. He was jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 22 years behind bars.
The Herald reports that in a statement published after Czapla's sentencing, the boy's mother Patrycja Szczesniak said she "feels his fear and suffering every day".
A jury heard that Juliusz was killed by Czapla "in a fit of anger and spite" to "get back at and hurt his former partner", according to The Scottish Sun. The paper says the couple separated two months before the murder at his home in Edinburgh.
The Daily Record also features quotes from Ms Szczesniak on the sentencing. She said her "world stopped" the day Czapla murdered her son and she will fight to ensure he "never leaves prison".
The Edinburgh Evening News says Ms Szczesniak wishes she could turn back time to prevent the death of her son.
The Daily Telegraph carries a report that Lord Tebbit has backed sailors' demands for an inquiry into the French-made missiles used to sink HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War 40 years ago. A member of Margaret Thatcher's government at the time, he has added his voice to calls for the French to "explain themselves".
The Glasgow Times leads with a story about a father learning to walk again after a freak fall. The paper says David McWaters, 42, who slipped from a skate ramp and fell 5ft, suffered "horror" injuries and still suffers PTSD from the incident.
The dog of a Church of Scotland minister has been rehomed after biting an elderly woman, according to The Press and Journal. The paper says a 75-year old woman was delivering a food parcel when the dog "lunged past her owner" to "sink its teeth" into the woman's body. The elderly woman was bitten on her chest, under her right armpit. She received a tetanus shot and antibiotics.
The Evening Telegraph carries a report that a man jumped out of his car during a high speed chase with police officers.
A local baker has warned that butteries may go extinct after Indonesia banned exports of palm oil, a key ingredient in the recipe.

