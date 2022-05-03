HRT drug to be reconsidered for use in Scotland
A sought-after hormone replacement therapy for women in menopause is to be reconsidered for use in Scotland.
Utrogestan has been invited for resubmission to the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for approval after TV presenter Davina McCall highlighted that it was not being prescribed in Scotland.
The menopause champion demonstrated that GPs were warned against prescribing it.
The SMC rejected general use in 2009.
In her Channel Four documentary Sex, Mind and Menopause, broadcast on Monday, Ms McCall explored the latest medical science on the menopause and perimenopause.
The 54-year-old spoke to doctors about the benefits of Utrogestan, a "body identical" micronised progesterone.
According to The Menopause Charity, it is better tolerated and has a lower risk of breast cancer compared with synthetic progestogens.
It is derived from plants that are biochemically identical to the progesterone hormone produced by the ovaries.
However, Ms McCall revealed that being prescribed Utrogestan was a postcode lottery.
She spoke to Kilmarnock GP Dr Helen Smith who described it as "a good safe medicine to use".
But when she tried to prescribe it, her NHS computer system flashed a warning that the drug had not been approved and that an alternative should be considered.
It was claimed that Utrogestan represented a cost of £18 per year, per woman, more than the next less expensive drug.
On Tuesday, the Scottish government admitted it would welcome a resubmission from the French manufacturer Besins, to the SMC.
A spokeswoman said: "The Scottish government is committed to ensuring that women experiencing the menopause receive equitable access to medicines. A range of treatment options are available on the NHS in Scotland, without any charge for prescription, and there is a specialist menopause service in every mainland health board and support in place for the island health boards.
"We have encouraged the manufacturer of Utrogestan to resubmit its medicine to the Scottish Medicines Consortium, so that it can be considered for routine access within NHS Scotland, and we understand that the manufacturer is in the process of confirming timescales for a resubmission."
She added that where licensed medicines such as Utrogestan were not routinely available on the NHS because they had not been approved by the SMC, clinicians could still prescribe them on an case-by-case basis, through the Scottish government's Peer Approved Clinical System (Pacs) Tier Two process.
'Giving a woman choices'
The SMC said that its committee was not satisfied with the evidence the company presented on its value for money to NHS Scotland.
But it added that since the 2009 advice was issued, another company now owned the rights to the medicine.
A spokeswoman said: "It has been urged to make a resubmission so that we can assess the evidence and provide updated advice to NHS Scotland."
In 2021, Edinburgh woman Caroline Phipps-Urch started a petition to try to influence NHS Lothian to make Utrogestan prescribable.
After researching the best HRT for her own personal circumstances, she went to her GP only to be told she could not get HRT on the NHS and would have to pay privately for an appointment as well as the prescription.
Ms Phipps-Urch, who is half of The Menopause Sisters with GP Dr Claire Phipps on UK Health Radio, told BBC Scotland: "I see this as good news. Although the SMC has not approved it for Scotland, some health boards have it on their formulary and GPs can prescribe it.
"However, where I live in NHS Lothian it is not on the list GPs can prescribe and I am only aware of one woman at my GP surgery who has been successful with the Pacs process."
She added: "The only alternative is the mirena coil which uses a synthetic progestogen. It is cheaper but a lot of women don't want that.
"NICE guidelines say it should be an individual approach for each woman. This is about giving a woman choices and about inequality."
The developments came just two weeks after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed she was "in the foothills" of the menopause.
Speaking to ITV's Loose Women programme, Ms Sturgeon said she hoped addressing the issue would help tackle the stigma around the subject.
On her own experience, the 51-year-old said: "Obviously I'm in the foothills of it. I've been quite anxious about - given the public nature of my job - how I am going to cope with the impact of that, what's it going to be like."
She said she hoped women in a similar position would benefit from hearing about her experience.