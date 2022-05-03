Former MP denies embezzling money from indy groups
Former MP Natalie McGarry has told a court she did not embezzle money from two pro-independence campaign groups.
Ms McGarry is giving evidence in her own defence at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The former SNP MP for Glasgow East is accused of embezzling £25,000 from Women for Independence and the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
The 40-year-old was asked if she deliberately misappropriated funds from either group for her own personal use and replied that she did not.
The court has heard that Ms McGarry suffers from a condition which means, on occasion, through no choice of her own, her voice disappears.
She also told the jury she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and experiences panic attacks.
Ms McGarry is accused of embezzling £21,000 while treasurer of Women for Independence between April 2013 and November 2015.
A second charge states Ms McGarry took £4,661 when she was treasurer, secretary and convenor of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 2014 and August 2015.
She denies the two charges and the trial continues.