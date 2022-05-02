Sex abuse GP Krishna Singh accused by four more women
Police have confirmed that four more women have made complaints about a North Lanarkshire doctor convicted of sex offences.
At the High Court in Glasgow Court last month Krishna Singh, 72, was found guilty of 54 charges against 48 women while he was a GP in Coatbridge.
The charges included kissing and making inappropriate examinations and comments.
Police believe the complaints made so far are "the tip of the iceberg".
The force said it did not believe these would be the only complaints and that there would be more victims.
Last month, a jury heard that Singh's victims included a rape victim, teenage children and pregnant women.
Prosecutors described how the sexual predator was "hiding in plain sight" over nearly four decades.
The GP, who was awarded an MBE in 2013, had denied the charges.
Singh was found guilty of multiple sexual and indecent assaults that he carried out between February 1983 and May 2018.
He was found not proven on nine others charges and not guilty on a further two.
The offences mainly happened at medical practices in North Lanarkshire, but also at a hospital accident and emergency department, a police station and during visits to patients' homes.
He is due to be sentenced later this month.
Details of organisations offering information and support with sexual abuse are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 0800 077 077.