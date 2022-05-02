Rare medieval manuscripts digitised for first time
- Published
Rare manuscripts dating back as early as the 9th Century have been shared online for the first time.
More than 200 precious documents have been digitised by the National Library of Scotland.
The collection boasts a 15th Century medical almanac, printed illustrations and a 12th Century manuscript of the Rule of the Knights Templar order.
A donation from Alexander Graham, creator of the BBC's "Who Do You Think You Are?" made the work possible.
Due to the reformation in the 14th Century, it is extremely unusual to find documents from the period, particularly those used by the Roman Catholic Church.
Ulrike Hogg, manuscripts curator at the National Library in Edinburgh, said: "This fascinating digitised collection is international in origin, though a large part of the volumes were written in Scotland.
"The survival rate of medieval Scottish manuscript volumes is generally low.
"For example, only 1% of religious manuscripts of Roman Catholic use - many of which were systematically destroyed during and after the Scottish Reformation - are believed to still be in existence.
"It is difficult to estimate how many cultural treasures were lost during these times. The collection presented here includes a number of those fortunate survivors that have endured subsequent centuries.
"We're delighted to make these extremely rare pieces of history publicly accessible online."
The collection includes:
- A 15th Century folded medical/zodiac almanac, which probably belonged to a doctor based in northern England. Folded up, it could be worn on the belt
- A 12th Century manuscript of the Rule of the Knights Templar order, including advice on the "superfluity" of beards and moustaches
- A selection of historical doodles showing rich period detail
- A 15th Century psalter written and illuminated at Culross Abbey, Fife
- A tiny 15th Century Book of Hours from Italy with lavish gold illumination
- An early 16th Century manuscript written and illuminated in Dunkeld.
Volumes produced in England, France, Italy and north-west Europe are also in the 240-piece collection.
Dr Hogg added: "The digital images provide a new opportunity to gain some insight into medieval Scottish book production.
"The interests, tastes and knowledge of medieval scribes can be seen in these images, as well as the development of the medieval Scottish book hand and styles of illumination.
"The collection reveals much information on later owners of the manuscripts, who annotated them or added irreverent doodles as the volumes passed through their hands."
The collection can be viewed at the National Library of Scotland.