Scottish cricket racism review hears from 200 witnesses
- Published
More than 200 people have come forward to give evidence to an investigation into racism in Scottish cricket.
Those carrying out the review say some details from testimonies have already been passed to Police Scotland.
Sportscotland ordered an independent inquiry last year after numerous complaints from within the game.
They included accusations from the country's all-time highest wicket-taker, Majid Haq, that cricket in Scotland was "institutionally racist.
The review, which is being carried out by equality and diversity group Plan4Sport, will provide recommendations at the end of July.
Sportscotland, which is run on Scottish government and National Lottery funding, provided over £500,000 to Cricket Scotland between 2019 and 2020.
It has pledged to provide follow-up support to those who discuss their experiences of racism as part of the review.
Significant changes have already been made to the Cricket Scotland board, with a new interim chair and interim chief executive now in place.
Plan4Sport previously said "racism and racial discrimination can take many forms" and "it doesn't matter if you believe your experience is in some way too small or insignificant".
"All contacts and disclosures will be treated in full confidence and will not be shared with anyone directly involved in cricket," they added.