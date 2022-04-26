Student captures stunning images of stars and galaxies
A Scottish student has unveiled "striking" images of space he captured using a makeshift telescope in his back garden.
Bryan Shaw, a student at the University of the West of Scotland, has spent hours stargazing and gathering photographs and videos for an end-of-year project.
The fourth-year broadcast production student has managed to capture detailed images of star clusters and nebulas located light years away, such as Pleiades, Andromeda Galaxy and the Orion Nebula.
Mr Shaw - who only began taking photographs of space last year - often devotes full nights to his hobby, capturing photographs of the stars outside his home in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire.
He said: "It's time-consuming, but I really do love this. I'm planning to get a bigger telescope to advance my knowledge, and let me capture things that I can't at the moment.
"I want to take photos of individual planets, and craters on the moon - that's what I'm planning.
"My ultimate ambition is to take a photo of a nebula known as Thor's Helmet - it's absolutely stunning, and it really does look like the helmet that belongs to Thor in the Marvel movies.
"As a big Marvel fan, that has to be my big goal."
Dr Sheona Urquhart, who lectures in Physical Sciences at the Open University, told BBC Scotland the pictures captured "the most visually striking features of our universe".
"What I think is most exciting is that it shows that you don't need access to international, world leading observatories to achieve such incredible photographs - a reasonably straightforward set-up at home can achieve some fantastic results", she said.
