Nightclub door staff in Glasgow trained for terror incidents
By Jonathan Peters
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Bouncers in Glasgow have received training for terror incidents, in the first exercise of its kind in Scotland.
The counter-terrorism training at the city's Kokomo nightclub was aimed at preventing mass stabbings and other attacks.
Door staff faced a series of emergency scenarios with roles played by actors.
The Security Industry Authority (SIA), which regulates the sector, organised the exercise with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council.
Ronnie Megaughin, SIA acting director of inspections and enforcement, told BBC Scotland's The Nine: "The type of terror attacks that have taken place in the UK and abroad - a number of those in recent past have involved knifes.
"We've got one where there is effectively a marauding terrorist with knives, we've got another where it's an acid attack.
"We've got another where there's an attempt to come into the nightclub from out on the street."
Mr Megaughin said the aim of the emergency planning was simple .
"We all hope it doesn't happen but if it does, their reaction and their response will save lives. It's about protecting the public," he said.
The training at Kokomo followed events in Chesterfield and London in autumn 2021, and a pilot event in October 2019.
The BBC understands the UK government is developing legal proposals for the Protect Duty, to be taken forward later this year.
This would require those responsible for certain public places to consider terrorist threats and take forward proportionate measures to improve security.
The Glasgow training comes after an incident where a loaded gun was pulled on bouncers on Sauchiehall Street, the city's busiest night-time area.
Graeme Logan, head supervisor at the nearby Buff Club, recalled the night in February 2020.
He said: "It was doormen who had to deal with that, so it is not a fear but it is always there at the back of your head.
"Just even knowing some options are available rather than freezing in the moment, at least you've got some possibilities of what to do."
Sexual harassment
SecuriGroup, which provide exercises and door staff across the UK, also took part in the training at Kokomo.
National operations director, David Wilson, said: "The staff weren't briefed on what the scenarios would be, so they had to react as if it was happening for the first time."
He said that the lessons learned after each exercise had been "invaluable".
However, a women's safety group set up in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard, questioned why the night-time industry was not devoting more resources to tackling sexual harassment and assaults on women at clubs.
Alice Jackson, from Strut Safe, said: "Bouncers may be trained to keep an eye out for harassment, but if they were being given the correct training, if venues were properly prepared to deal with this problem, then I don't think it would exist in the way that it does."