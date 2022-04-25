Alex Salmond lawyer guilty of professional misconduct
The lawyer who acted for Alex Salmond during his sex assault trial, has been found guilty of professional misconduct for discussing the case on a train.
Gordon Jackson QC was caught on video making comments about the former first minister and two of his accusers.
A legal panel decided Mr Jackson's conversation - which was leaked to a newspaper - breached a court order protecting the accusers' identities.
Mr Salmond was acquitted of a string of sexual offence charges.
Mr Jackson apologised at the time, saying he "deeply regrets the distress and difficulties which have been caused" by the footage.
He referred himself to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission.
In April 2020 he announced he would quit as Dean of the Faculty of Advocates.
The penalty for Mr Jackson's misconduct has yet to be determined. It is open to him to seek an appeal.
Gordon Jackson said he would not be making any comment about the panel's decision.
