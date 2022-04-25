Scotland's papers: Cost of living crisis and Macron wins second term

Scotland's papers: Cost of living crisis and Macron wins second termPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record leads with a "shocking poll" which found 52% of UK households will be unable to pay their bills within months. The paper reports 5.3 million people are already choosing between heating or eating.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says that pensioners face a cost of living "year from hell" and that inflation could hit 10%. It quotes the boss of one power firm saying there was no question that rising costs would cause the deaths of some elderly and vulnerable people.Image caption, Like many of the front pages The Scotsman features a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron greeting supporters in Paris after he was elected for a second term. The paper also reports Stagecoach is road-testing driverless buses.Image caption, The Times says that Macron's rival Marine Le Pen's improvement on her performance in 2017, when she won only 34%, is a sign of the right's growing power. The paper also reports that senior officials in the UK government believe that the final version of the Gray report into lockdown-breaking parties will be "so damning... it could leave Boris Johnson with no choice but to resign".Image caption, Despite being projected to secure 58% of the vote to Le Pen's 42%, Macron faces a battle to hold on to his majority in parliament at the legislative elections in June, says the Telegraph. The paper also reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner to distance himself from misogynistic comments made about her to the Mail on Sunday by an anonymous Tory MP.Image caption, The Herald reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has lobbied London financial heavyweights to help plug a £31bn funding gap to decarbonise Scotland's buildings in just eight years' time. The paper says Ms Sturgeon would back her government and UK ministers jointly drawing up "green new deals" potentially worth billions of pounds to help Scotland's biggest cities clean up how buildings are heated by 2030.Image caption, A picture of a mother and baby killed in the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday dominates the front page of the Metro. Valeria Glodan, 27, and three-month-old Kira were inside a 14-storey apartment block when it was hit by a Russian airstrike. The headline reads: "Putin's tiniest victim"Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says that the shortage of hormone replacement therapy drugs, used to relieve symptoms of the menopause, is putting women's lives in danger. It quotes a spokeswoman for one online women's support group saying that members are terrified of their symptoms coming back and that some talk of feeling suicidal.Image caption, Conservative rebels are plotting co-ordinated action to oust Boris Johnson if the party suffers significant losses at the local elections in May, the i reports. The paper says the prime minister is being put under continuing pressure by the cost of living crisis and the ongoing fallout from the Partygate scandal.Image caption, The first minister has accused the Tories of having short-changed the people of the north-east, amid claims the oil-rich region has been "robbed" of an eye-watering £1.77bn, according to The National. The paper reports Ms Sturgeon as saying the region's oil workers, their families and its local economy have been failed by "broken promises and damaging cuts".Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with the latest revelations from Piers Morgan's "incendiary interview" with former US President Donald Trump. The paper says Mr Trump calls for Prince Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their royal titles by the Queen.Image caption, The Courier features condemnation of an article in the Mail on Sunday which claimed Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tried to distract the prime minister in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs. Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney branded the claims "disgusting".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a backlash against parking charges and reports the public is "overwhelmingly against" controlled zones in the city.Image caption, The Evening Express reports a councillor who was involved in a "sleaze row" is standing for election in next month's election.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph features the story of a woman who was found guilty of falsely claiming £20,000 in benefits after she said she had split up with her husband. The paper reports she was caught after the authorities were alerted to pictures of her on holiday.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with calls for the SNP to use a £700m windfall to buy up land from across Scotland to protect it from new "green lairds".Image caption, And the Daily Star says that men claim they're being kept awake by women snoring as loud as vacuum cleaners, but that women say men sound like flushing loos. The headline reads: "Snore Blimey".