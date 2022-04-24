Scotland's papers: Patient's 'four-day A&E wait' and energy price row

Scotland's papers: Patient's 'four-day A&E wait' and energy price rowPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The ongoing row over waiting times at accident and emergency departments makes the front page of Scotland on Sunday. The paper says new figures show one patient at a Scottish hospital had to spend four days in A&E before they could be moved on to the next level of care. It comes as some doctors warn the system is "falling apart" with increased pressure on staff.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday highlights concerns over a "postcode pricing" system for electricity being proposed by National Grid ESO. The paper says the green energy body Scottish Renewables is warning that changes to the way the electricity network is paid for present a threat to energy supplies and investment in green energy projects.Image caption, The Sunday Post features further criticism of Edinburgh City Council for failing vulnerable young people. It says a vulnerable teenager was allowed to live with a care worker who had been struck off over an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The council has previously apologised to young people who were subject to "serious failings" while being housed in secure units in the city.Image caption, The Sunday Mail goes with a football agent who represents some Celtic and Rangers players being charged with offences linked to organised crime. The agent - who has not been named by the paper - is said to be facing court with two other men.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday says the Scottish government has almost doubled its spend on a department set up to look at how to bring about constitutional change. According to the paper, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon "has lavished millions of pounds extra" on civil servants in a bid to win a future independence referendum.Image caption, The Sunday National says Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has been challenged by the SNP to "side with the people of Scotland and not the Tories", following warnings from a union boss that his position on a second independence referendum is "unviable".Image caption, The Sunday Express carries comments from Boris Johnson defending his premiership. According to the paper, the prime minister has highlighted 10 landmark measures due to become law in the next few days as proof that he is delivering for Britain. It comes as the so-called Partygate scandal continues to loom over Downing Street, with MPs last week backing a Commons inquiry into whether the PM misled them.Image caption, A Sunday Times investigation claims that Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for several years but was turned down by three successive prime ministers. According to the paper, Sir Michael Fallon, defence secretary under David Cameron and Theresa May, said he was approached by Kyiv wanting to buy arms, but was blocked in cabinet and had to say no. Ministers "felt extremely strongly that we should do nothing to further provoke Russia", he is quoted as saying. The front page also features a call from former First Minister of Scotland, Lord McConnell, for a police investigation into missing documents relating to the Scottish government's controversial ferries contract.Image caption, Home Secretary Priti Patel has accused the BBC of exhibiting an undercurrent of xenophobia in its reporting of the government's controversial immigration deal with Rwanda, according to the Sunday Telegraph. Ms Patel has given an interview to the paper, in which she criticises questions she was asked by BBC journalists. Under the scheme, people deemed to have entered the UK unlawfully will be flown to Rwanda, where they would be processed, and if successful, would have long-term accommodation in the African country. The government's new policy has received criticism from opposition parties, Conservative MPs, religious leaders and the UN's Refugee Agency.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday features new allegations about the conduct of the Duke of York. The paper has an interview with a former PA to Prince Andrew who quit after four months.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.