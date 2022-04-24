Scotland's papers: Patient's 'four-day A&E wait' and energy price row

Image caption,

A Sunday Times investigation claims that Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for several years but was turned down by three successive prime ministers. According to the paper, Sir Michael Fallon, defence secretary under David Cameron and Theresa May, said he was approached by Kyiv wanting to buy arms, but was blocked in cabinet and had to say no. Ministers "felt extremely strongly that we should do nothing to further provoke Russia", he is quoted as saying. The front page also features a call from former First Minister of Scotland, Lord McConnell, for a police investigation into missing documents relating to the Scottish government's controversial ferries contract.