Fire service warns of extreme risk of wildfires
- Published
A warning has been issued that the risk of wildfires across Scotland in the days ahead is "extreme".
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said fires could ignite and spread easily with warm temperatures and strong winds forecast for the weekend.
The service asked the public to think twice before doing anything which involved a naked flame.
'Extreme fire intensity'
It said the "extreme" warning applied from Friday to Sunday across north, central and west Scotland, and in west Scotland extended to cover Monday as well.
Group commander Keith Langley, who is one of SFRS' wildfire tactical advisors, urged the public to care outside.
He said: "The key issues over the next few days are sunshine, warm air temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong winds.
"Dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground will dry quite quickly in these conditions and when ignited can burn very fast with extreme fire intensity.
"Please exercise caution outdoors to avoid fires breaking out and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."
Last month, fire fighters tackled two large wildfires - one near Mallaig and another on the slopes on Ben Lomond.