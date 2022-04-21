War in Ukraine: Orphans settle in Scotland but dream of home
A group of Ukrainian orphans - extracted from a war zone by a Scottish charity started by football fans - have finally settled into their new home.
The group of 52 children and their guardians made headlines when the Dnipro Kids charity fought red tape to bring them to safety in Scotland.
After a month of rest and recovery in Callander near Stirling, they are now living in Edinburgh.
Some of the older children have been speaking about their new lives.
Rita, 17, thinks Scotland is "beautiful".
She said: "It's very pretty. I like it very much and the place we stay in is very different from what we have in Ukraine. So far we like everything. I like it here."
But there is still a lingering sadness for what has been left behind.
"On one side I am so very sad for so many friends I left in Ukraine, but I have met some good friends here in Scotland already. It's cool."
Sasha, 16, explained that the journey from Dnipro to Poland and then on to Scotland was "difficult, long and uncomfortable".
He said the situation has been hard for all of them but that they have been supporting each other. As one of the older children, he helps his house mother.
He said: "It's lots of responsibility. I have to help my mother - she needs my help and I help her to stay more relaxed.
"It is difficult for the children to be in another country and they are doing their best, trying not to make mistakes that will cause any trouble. Mum always protects them asking them to be careful."
Sasha likes Edinburgh and says Scottish people have been kind to them, but thoughts of home are never far away.
"It is a beautiful city and very nice people," he said. "But I miss my home very much. I worry a lot because war takes a lot of innocent lives and I hope that all the people I love and care about will be safe.
"I miss Dnipro and I hope to go back soon."
Stevie Carr has worked with Dnipro Kids for many years and finds it hard to take in what the tiny charity has achieved in getting the Ukrainian children out of the war-ravaged country .
He told BBC Scotland: "It's absolutely unbelievable that on the back of a just a football match 17 years ago, that this charity has managed to achieve something that was probably impossible to imagine at the start of March.
"The fact we have done it is phenomenal, with too many people to mention who have helped us along the way."
What is Dnipro Kids?
During a UEFA Cup trip to the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk, in September 2005, a handful of Hibernian FC supporters organised a collection for some local orphans.
The gesture turned into an official charity and the team's supporters adopted the Dnipro Appeal.
In its first year, funds bought the children of the orphanage winter coats and boots and then paid for medical equipment and repairs to their building. Over the years the charity helped more children in the city.
After the Russian invasion, the plight of the children gained the charity support with both the Scottish and UK governments involved in efforts to evacuate the children to safety.
English lessons began for the young people this week and City of Edinburgh Council is working on plans for the group which ranges in ages from one to 19.
Andy McWhirter, from social work services, said the council's main role was to restore some sense of normality.
"The important thing is they are guests here and they all want to go home," he said.
"We need to find a balance to help them integrate and relate to Scotland but to support their Ukrainian identity and not impose our values and views on their experience."
Their education will be mindful of their connection to Ukraine, using online lessons being provided to displaced children by the Ukrainian authorities.
Natalie Radchenko worked for Dnipro Kids in Ukraine and travelled with the group, often acting as their translator.
She has seen a change in the children since they settled in Scotland.
She said: "We are all very happy to be somewhere nice and safe.
"Everyone is a bit tired of travelling but I think they are getting better after all the stress and the horrible situation.
"The kids were very quiet in the beginning but now you can see them smiling and happy."
'Strong bonds, positivity and hope'
Analysis from Catriona Renton, BBC Scotland Senior News Reporter
It has been a long, exhausting and, at times, emotional journey. BBC Scotland first met the children and young people as they crossed the Polish border on their way to their ultimate destination - Edinburgh.
In the last week they have been settling into their accommodation here. It is no mean feat for the tiny charity set up by Hibs supporters to get them here.
The young people I spoke to were so positive and full of hope.
The strong bonds between them are so clear to see with the older teenagers helping take care of the little ones.
They are making the best of the most difficult of situations, laughing, smiling and playing with each other.
Their house mothers show so much strength - they have left family behind but stoically support and protect their families here.
But the biggest hope the young people and mothers have of all is to return to Dnipro and the people they love there.
