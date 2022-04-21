One in four Covid patients in ICU because of virus
One in four patients with Covid in intensive care in Scotland were there primarily because of the virus, a report has found.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) said that for 60% of patients with Covid, a positive test had been "coincidental" to their reason for admission to ICU.
In a further 14% of patients, the positive test may have contributed, though it was not the main reason.
There have been 251 ICU patients with Covid since 1 January.
Last month, Covid hospital numbers reached their highest level in a year.
This figure continued to rise to 1,819 before numbers began to decline overall.
Hospitals have been under pressure, with NHS Scotland recording its worst ever Accident & Emergency waiting times in the week up to 10 April.
NHS boards warned of increasing demands on services.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland's biggest health board, said last month it faced Covid pressures that were "as serious as it gets".