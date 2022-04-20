Scotland's papers: PM's apology and misleading statement probe

Scotland's papers: PM's apology and misleading statement probePublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many front pages focus on on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apology to MPs after being fined for breaching lockdown rules for attending a party in Downing Street. The Metro reports the PM acknowledged public anger, but said it never occurred to him that he had breached Covid rules amid "raucous calls" for him to resign from the opposition benches.Image caption, The Scotsman reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for Boris Johnson to resign, describing the prime ministers apology to the Commons as "half-hearted".Image caption, Tory MPs will be told to block any investigation into whether the PM misled the house when it comes to a vote on Wednesday, reports The Times Scotland. It says Conservative whips have ordered all MPs to be in Westminster to vote against Labour's motion to refer Mr Johnson to the Commons privileges committee for contempt of Parliament.Image caption, According to The Herald, Tory MPs are being urged by opposition politicians to withdraw support for Boris Johnson, saying his apology to the Commons failed to give an explanation for his actions during the national lockdown.Image caption, The i also picks up on criticism of the PM, but this time from his own backbenches. The paper's headline quotes former Tory chief whip Mark Harper, who has called for Mr Johnson to resign. Mr Harper said he was "not worthy of great office", before publicly submitting a letter of no confidence in the PM.Image caption, The National reports that MPs will vote on Thursday on whether to refer Boris Johnson for a formal parliamentary investigation into whether or not he misled them about his knowledge of illegal lockdown parties.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland describes the PM as a "truth dodger" who has vowed to "Klingon" to power. The paper features a picture of Mr Johnson edited to resemble one of the iconic Star Trek humanoids, describing him as being in a "Spock of bother" amid the claims he misled MPs.Image caption, "What a waste of time!" headlines the Scottish Daily Express, arguing there is "so much more at stake" for the country than the ongoing row. The paper says Mr Johnson's "humble" apology to MPs was rejected by Mr Starmer, who it said "refused to address the real issues facing Britain".Image caption, Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, has refused to join an international coalition in sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine, according to the Daily Telegraph. He said he was not willing to provide the country with tanks and armed personnel. This comes as a new phase begins in the war in Ukraine.Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News reports that police have launched a Canada-wide manhunt for the driver of a speeding Mercedes after an East Lothian expat was killed in a hit and run. Erin Yoxall, 30, died from the injuries she sustained from the vehicle on Saturday. The paper reports that the driver got out of the car and looked at her body lying on the road before getting back in the car and speeding off.Image caption, The Courier reports that former Perth High School pupil has been criticised after posting a video of a British prisoner of war who surrendered while fighting in Ukraine. The video has been edited to show him interviewing a handcuffed Aiden Aslin, and telling him the penalty for his actions is normally death.Image caption, An Aberdeen police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting seven women at pubs and nightclubs in Aberdeen and Dundee, according to the Evening Express. The paper says the police sergeant has been suspended ahead of a trial.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports on plans to change the highway code to allow motorists in self-driving cars to watch TV going up to 37mph. The paper says autonomous vehicles could be on British roads within months under the new plans, which would require them to remain in the same lane while they take their eyes off the road.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that Andrew Baxter, a former Tory who quit Highland Council because he was "worn down", now hopes to represent people 100 miles from where he lives.Image caption, Locals in Cardonald in Glasgow have started a petition calling for a postman to be reinstated after he lost his job due to what he believes was a technology error, reports the Glasgow Times. Jim Moffat, who had 26 years service with Royal Mail, was devastated after being sacked in January and the petition has gathered 500 signatures so far, the paper says.Image caption, The Scottish Sun's front page splashes the news that former Oasis front man Liam Gallagher needs new hips. The paper reports the 49-year-old musician is in "agony" with arthritis which can only be fixed by surgery to replace them.

The Dundee Evening Telegraph says Dundee manager Mark McGhee has turned off radiators and gone on a diet in a bid to inspire the team as they try to stave off relegation.