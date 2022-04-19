New Team Scotland tartan for Commonwealth Games
- Published
Team Scotland will be donning a new tartan for the Commonwealth Games, created by contemporary designer Siobhan Mackenzie.
The design incorporates Team Scotland and Birmingham 2022 colours and will be produced in Selkirk, Scotland.
It will form part of Scotland's opening ceremony outfit.
Ms Mackenzie said her design would bring a "modern twist to the traditional formal wear" when it is worn in July.
Her kilts are a favourite of Justin Bieber and Judy Murray.
The Black Isle-born designer started her self-named label in 2014 and worked as an alteration technician at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow that year.
She was named Best New Scottish Designer in 2016 and in 2018 she designed the womenswear for the Games.
Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme, she said she started the design process for the 2022 Games in December 2020.
"I started with the Team Scotland colour palette, which is inspired by the Scottish landscape," she said.
"I also introduced yellow into the palette as a nod to Birmingham 2022, yellow is kind of their aesthetic for the game."
She described how she created the design, saying: "The colour palette is pretty vivid, so what I did was use a blue background and then I introduced all the other colours in quite fine strokes to create a sophisticated visual."
She added that she consulted with athletes and members of Commonwealth Games Scotland throughout the design process, to make sure athletes would be proud to wear the final design.
Elinor Middlemiss, Chef de Mission for Team Scotland, said: "Our athletes panel have been involved from the outset in the design discussions and we hope the end result from everyone's efforts is a design that achieves that.
"The Opening Ceremony is such a special occasion, bringing all Commonwealth countries together to kickstart the Games, and we want to make our athletes feel proud to represent their nation on the world stage."
The tartan was designed with sustainability in mind, using locally-manufactured materials and traditional methods where possible, something Ms Mackenzie and Team Scotland wanted to be reflected in the design.
It will be produced by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk and the full outfits will be revealed in the build-up to this summer's Games in July.