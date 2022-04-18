Police probe death of man after assault in Glasgow
Police believe a man found fatally injured in a Glasgow street had been assaulted.
Craig Watson, 39, was discovered badly hurt in Whitevale Gardens, Dennistoun, just after midnight on Sunday. Emergency services went to the scene but he died a short time later.
Police are treating his death as "unexplained" and inquiries are under way to establish the exact cause.
Det Ch Insp Cameron Miller appealed for information from local residents.
He said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of Mr Watson's death, however, at this time we believe that he had been assaulted after becoming involved in an altercation with a number of people in the Whitevale Gardens area shortly before he was found injured.
"Whitevale Gardens is a residential area and I am sure local residents would have either seen or heard what happened and I would encourage them to come forward if they have not already done so."
He said there were a number of young people in the area before and after midnight.
"It is extremely important that these young people contact the police and provide any details that may assist us with the investigation," added Det Ch Insp Miller.
Information can be passed on to officers by contacting police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via a website which can be used to send information directly to Police Scotland's major investigations team.