Scotland's papers: FM on Russia ban and ambulance calls cancelled

Image caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's reaction to being banned from entering Russia. Ms Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and other senior ministers were barred over the UK's "hostile" stance on the war in Ukraine - similar to the ban against US President Joe Biden in March. The paper says the first minister called the Russian president a war criminal, adding "Scotland stands with Ukraine".Image caption, Similarly, the first minister's quote makes The Sunday National's headline. Ms Sturgeon said Scotland would take the "strongest possible action to isolate and penalise" the Russian president's regime, the paper reports.Image caption, "Rwandan plan is ungodly, says Welby" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Telegraph, as the paper covers the Archbishop of Canterbury's criticism of plans to send asylum seekers overseas in his Easter sermon. The paper reports he will say the plan raises "serious ethical questions" and cannot "stand the judgement of God".Image caption, The Sunday Times also covers the archbishop's sermon, calling it one of the "strongest attacks" on the policy. But its main story focuses on concerns about an epilepsy drug which it says recalls the thalidomide scandal. The paper says sodium valproate damaged 20,000 babies but continues to be prescribed to pregnant women without proper warnings.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday leads with a rise in the number of ambulance calls being cancelled due to patients making their own way to hospital. The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had "evolved" over the last five years, however, the paper quotes Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who believes the figures reflect a deeper problem in emergency care.Image caption, The Sunday Post leads with a top Scottish government adviser's comments on the upcoming Scottish Covid inquiry. The review will look at the Scottish government's actions throughout the pandemic, from introducing lockdown to the delivery of testing and vaccines. Prof Devi Sridhar said it must expose and address errors made during the pandemic and that she would be happy to give evidence, the paper reports.Image caption, The Sunday Mail claims that criminals are carrying out unlicensed veterinary work in order to create new breeds of dogs and sell them for "up to £40,000".Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday suggests the Duchess of Sussex made a "barbed" comment during her visit to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.Image caption, A poll in the Scottish Sunday Express finds that 53% of respondents want tougher laws to tackle "climate change yobs" who block roads and disrupt businesses. The paper's headline cries: "Punish eco mob now!"Image caption, And The Scottish Mail on Sunday's front page focuses on its Ukraine appeal, saying that 500,000 food boxes are set to arrive for Easter in the war-torn country, thanks to £4m of donations by readers.