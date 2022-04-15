Scottish child given liver transplant after UK hepatitis spike
- Published
Three children from Scotland needed specialist liver treatment in England, including one who had a transplant, after a spike in cases across the UK.
Thirteen cases of severe hepatitis - or liver inflammation - were identified at six health boards in central Scotland.
Health officials are investigating a total of 74 cases in children across the UK since the start of this year.
They believe that the common adenovirus could be the cause, but they have still not ruled out Covid-19.
However, health officials said there was no link to Covid jabs, as none of the children affected had received a vaccine.
The first sign of a spike in cases was spotted in the central belt last week.
There have been 49 cases in England, 13 in Scotland and 12 across both Wales and Northern Ireland, all of which have occurred since January. Six children have received liver transplants.
Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency, said its officials were working to investigate a wide range of possible factors.
Spread of infection
She said: "One of the possible causes that we are investigating is that this is linked to adenovirus infection.
"Normal hygiene measures such as good handwashing and respiratory hygiene, help to reduce the spread of many of the infections that we are investigating.
"We are also calling on parents and guardians to be alert to the signs of hepatitis, including jaundice, and to contact a healthcare professional if they are concerned."
Lab tests have excluded hepatitis type A, B, C, and E viruses in these cases, The World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
It added that further tests for additional infections, chemicals and toxins are under way and it is monitoring the situation.