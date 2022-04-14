GP sexually abused 48 patients over 35 years
A doctor from North Lanarkshire has been found guilty of 54 sex offence charges against women over 35 years.
Krishna Singh, 72, kissed, groped, gave inappropriate examinations and made sleazy comments to 48 patients during appointments in various medical settings.
The patients included a rape victim, teenage children and pregnant women.
Prosecutors described how the sexual predator was "hiding in plain sight" over nearly four decades.
The GP, who was awarded an MBE in 2013, had denied the charges.
Singh was found guilty of multiple sexual and indecent assaults that he carried out between February 1983 and May 2018.
He was found not proven on nine others charges and not guilty on a further two.
The offences mainly occurred at medical practices in North Lanarkshire, but also at a hospital accident and emergency department, a police station and during visits to patients' homes.
Rape victim molested
Singh became a GP in the area in the early 1980s and went on to serve as a police casualty surgeon, which included examining victims of sexual violence.
An investigation was launched into his behaviour when one woman reported him to authorities in 2018.
Among the witnesses who gave evidence was a 50 year-old hospital worker who had reported being raped.
She was examined by Singh at a police station in Motherwell in March 2008.
The woman said the GP asked her whether she had been wearing a skirt and whether sex was consensual. She said he went on to molest her.
She told the court: "He asked how low my top was and if my cleavage was showing. He was asking if I was being provocative. He said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."
Another woman who saw Singh while she was a teenager said he would "press and prod" around her pant line during check ups on a sore throat.
She said his behaviour became a "running joke" between her friends.
The woman said: "If that was my daughter, I would be sitting in the dock on a murder charge. No professional should act like that."
A man told the court he threatened to assault Singh after catching him groping his pregnant wife at an appointment in the mid-1990s.
Many women became so uncomfortable going to see the GP that they brought a friend or relative to appointments.
One woman tried to make her medication last longer to delay having to go back and see him.
'Hiding in plain sight'
The court heard how victims were often hesitant about reporting Singh through the years.
Women felt they would not be heard as Singh was latterly senior partner at the surgery and his wife was practice manager.
Prosecutor Angela Gray told the jury during the trial that Singh had been in a routine of abusing his position to offend against women.
She said: "Sexual offending was part of his working life. Access to women as and when the situation arose and taking the chances when he could.
"A quick feel, a look in an intimate area, an indecent comment. This was his way of working, Hiding in plain sight."