Covid cases in Scotland fall for third week in a row
The number of people who tested positive for Covid in Scotland has fallen slightly for the third week in a row, official figures show.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found one in 17 people had the virus in the week ending 9 April.
That represents a total of 314,800, which is down from 396,800 - or one in 13 people - the previous week.
Across the UK, 4.4million people in private households are estimated to have had Covid last week.
That was a drop of 500,000 on the week ending 2 April.
The one in 17 estimates published in the latest ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey compare with a record high of one in 11 for the week ending 20 March.
According to separate figures from Public Health Scotland, there were 5,313 Covid cases reported in Scotland on Wednesday.
It comes as the Scottish government confirmed the legal requirement to wear face coverings in many indoor settings will end next Monday.
The move had been delayed twice amid record levels of Covid cases and high numbers of people in hospital with the virus.