Police probe link between deaths of man and woman in Coatbridge
- Published
Detectives believe the deaths of a man and woman, who were found in separate properties in North Lanarkshire, are linked.
Officers discovered the body of John Paul Duffy, 51, at High Coats Flats in Coatbridge, on Sunday.
As part of the investigation police attended property in the town's Calder Street, about a mile away, at about 17:35 on Tuesday.
The body of a woman, who has not been formally identified, was found inside.
A force spokeswoman said a 46-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Duffy's death.
The death of the woman is being treated as unexplained.
Increased police presence
Det Chief Insp Graham Grant said: "The deaths are being treated as linked and officers are currently carrying out extensive inquiries into both incidents.
"I would ask the public for their patience as our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances."
There is an increased police presence in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to contact officers.
Det Chief Insp Grant added: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mr Duffy in the days before his body was found, including anyone who may have visited his flat.
"We are also carrying out inquiries to establish places or persons Mr Duffy visited or frequented in the days before his death."