Bike carriage rollout on ScotRail over the summer
- Published
ScotRail has announced it will introduce more bike carriages on its trains over the summer to encourage cyclists to use public transport.
It said all its trains would have spaces for up to 20 cycles as well as bulky sports gear in a dedicated carriage.
In 2015, there were 932 bike spaces on ScotRail trains. There are now 1,406.
Another 100 spaces will be installed on the fleet of high-speed Inter7City trains by August.
That will bring the total to 1,506, which surpasses the commitment made in 2015 to increase the number of bike carriages by 500.
ScotRail has partnered with Sustrans Scotland - a charity that provides advice, support and funding making it easier for people to walk and cycle.
They have produced a series of videos with a step-by-step guide on how to use the new cycle spaces, which is available on the ScotRail website.