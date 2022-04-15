Your pictures of Scotland: 8 April - 15 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 April and 15 April.

Fiona McGhee
The mountain of youth: Fiona McGhee said it was a huge achievement to trek to the top of Meall a Bhuachaille with their five and seven-year-old children, saying they saw every season.
Stewart Daniels
Eggcellent: Stewart Daniels' postman, David Crane, was delighted when he arrived to collect the mail in Strathaven to discover the Strathaven Combat, Crochet and Knitting Ninjas had yarn-bombed the post box.
Alison Ireland
Room with a view: Alison Ireland said it was bitterly cold for these workmen at Caol Ila Distillery in Islay.
Colette Gallagher
Reaching new lights: Colette Gallagher loved the colours of these lanterns during a night out in Glasgow city centre.
Sally Williams
Hidden in plain light: Sally Williams made the most of her trip past Uig during her drive home on the Isle of Skye.
Peter Ribbeck
Need some space: Peter Ribbeck on top of the Needle on The Cobbler with the Milky Way behind.
Robin Scott
In peak condition: Robin Scott enjoyed his weekend away in Glencoe with his partner.
Craig Coventry
Underneath the arches: Craig Coventry took this picture of the Bass Rock from Seacliff Beach near North Berwick.
Robert Dyke
Fish supper: Robert Dyke captured a cormorant feeding on the Tay at Perth.
Derek Brown
A multitude of suns: Derek Brown enjoyed the peace during a sunset in Dunvegan.
Max Fletcher
Max Fletcher got incredibly close to this Cattieface (short-eared owl) in a snow shower on the Orkney island of Rousay
Graham Gorrie
Graham Gorrie enjoyed the strange light at Seilebost beach after a storm.
Brontë McFadyean
Brontë McFadyean was fascinated by the clouds at Rockcliffe bay in Galloway.
David Grout
Treemendous: David Grout said a day's cycling ended at the 2021 Tree of the Year on the Solway coast.
Annette MacRae
The fresh breath of brightness burning: Annette MacRae captured the sunrise in Conchra overlooking Bundalloch.
Colin Turnbull
Constructive criticism: Colin Turnbull said he has had to endure 15 years of tram and road works on his doorstep in Leith Walk.
Lorraine Ferguson
Let it sink in: Lorraine Ferguson timed her walk "perfectly" to see the shipwreck at Kilchoman beach on Islay.
Derek Bruce
Ewe tree: Derek Bruce saw these lambs sheltering from the Easter snow at Dorsell Farm, Craigevar.
Brian Turnbull
Riveting: Brian Turnbull watched the sunset over the Queensferry Crossing.
Dee Cunninhame Graham
Go with the flow: Dee Cunninhame Graham took this picture of Glen Sannox on a beautiful spring hike in Arran.
Duncan Black
Duncan Black said his son Ross and grandson Donnie cycled up to the wind farm on Beinn Tharsuinn above the Struie road in Easter Ross.
Allison Simpson
Under the weather: Allison Simpson took this photograph of Sandwood Bay.
Lyndsay McLafferty
Lyndsay McLafferty said it was a lovely morning for a wild swim in Loch Lomond.
Inez Ling
On reflection: Inez Ling took this picture while walking along the Union Canal in Edinburgh.
Paul Mauchline
A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush: Paul Mauchline saw these buzzards while out walking near the bottom of Schiehallion.
Thelma Blewitt
A river runs through it: Thelma Blewitt took this shot looking down Glencoe towards Buachaille Etive Mòr and the River Etive Bridge.
Steven Lander
Beach life: Steven Lander took this picture on Luskentyre Beach in Harris looking towards Loch Leosavay and Amhuinnsuide.
Murray Walker
All eyes on you: Murray Walker captured this peacock, at Kinsteary in Auldearn.
Peter Wilkinson
Love birds: Peter Wilkinson captured these two chaffinches "kissing" in mid-air near Pitlochry.
Dave Lynch
Out of this world: Dave Lynch took this shot of the Milky Way over the Boddin Limekilns at Montrose.
Mark McDonald
A welcome light: Mark McDonald caught all three bridges over the Firth of Forth at sunrise.
Emma Swift
Light of passage: Emma Swift captured the sunrise over Mull while swimming at the White Strand of the Monks on Iona.
John McFarlane
Bee scared: John McFarlane took this picture of a garage wall in Auchenlodment in Elderslie.
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves photographed these two red squirrels in the forest at Findo Gask.
Brian Hughes
Get your ducks in a row: Brian Hughes saw this mallard duck with her ducklings at the Perchy Pond in Wishaw.
Nicola Rae
Peaks my interest: Nicola Rae took this picture of the Cuillins on Skye.
Nina Smirnoff
Love nest: Nina Smirnoff saw this nesting oystercatcher with its clutch of eggs in Inverness
Alistair Hastings
Alistair Hastings said there were brooding skies on his visit to historic Culross.
John Dewar
Stag do: John Dewar saw this magnificent stag at The Saddle, between Glens Rosa and Sannox, on the Isle of Arran.
Colin Scott
Colin Scott said these trees looked like "old friends watching the sunrise" at of Loch Lochy.

