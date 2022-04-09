Drivers stuck for hours after M8 police pursuit
Drivers were stuck for hours on the M8 motorway after a police pursuit ended in a crash near Edinburgh.
A police car and a van collided near Newbridge at about 19:30 on Friday. Police said it had failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh earlier.
Traffic Scotland said the westbound carriageway, from J2 to J3 Livingston, was closed for more than nine hours.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing."
Witnesses reported seeing the van flipped on its roof beside the crashed police vehicle.
The police driver and van driver were taken to hospital. Both have been released following treatment.
Some drivers reported being stationary on the motorway for more than two and a half hours after the incident.
A diversion was put in place using the A89 after the collision caused traffic queues back to the M9.
Traffic Scotland said the road reopened after 05:00 on Saturday.