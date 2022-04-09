Scotland's papers: 'Evil has no limits' and health boards merger call

Scotland's papers: 'Evil has no limits' and health boards merger callPublished48 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A missile attack on train station in Ukraine features on the front pages of several of Scotland's papers. The Scotsman reports at least 50 people, including children, are reported to have been killed and dozens injured. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the most recent Russian attacks on his country show an "evil that has no limits".Image caption, Also leading on the station attack, the Scottish Sun says omen and children's bodies lay among toys and bags at the scene, the paper reports. It adds the horrific incident is the war's deadliest strike on civilians.Image caption, The Herald leads with calls for a single national health board to accelerate Scotland's "world leading" reputation in dementia prevention. Prof Craig Ritchie, an expert in the disease, also told the paper people should be given access to their own medical records.Image caption, Several papers lead with the news that Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife will pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income following controversy over her nom-domicile status. The i weekend says the chancellor is "fighting for his political survival". Akshata Murty, who owns £700m in shares of the Indian IT giant Infosys, has said she does not want her financial arrangements to be a "distraction" for her husband.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Mr Sunak's wife decided on the tax U-turn "in a bid to save his political career". The paper says Ms Murty's decision is likely to cost her millions of pounds a year in extra tax. It adds that the chancellor is facing questions about his own financial affairs after admitting he paid tax in the United States while in No 11, as he held a US green card.Image caption, Striking a similar tone, the Times frames Ms Murty's latest actions as an attempt "to save" her husband's political career. It comes just over 48 hours after details of her nom-dom tax status were leaked, the paper notes.Image caption, The announcement by Ms Murty came less than a day after the chancellor offered what the Daily Telegraph calls a "staunch" defence of his wife's position, claiming there was a political "smear" campaign against his family. Separately, the paper carries a large photo of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. It was announced on Friday that Smith has been given a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at last month's ceremony.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Express reports that the Queen is determined to be seen at as many Platinum Jubilee celebrations as possible. Although the 95-year-old is pulling out of the Maundy Day service, she is "making it her mission" to attend several events marking her 70-year reign, according to the paper.Image caption, The UK Government is still considering building a new nuclear power plant in Scotland, despite assurances from the Business Secretary that it was not, according to The National. On Thursday Kwasi Kwarteng made headlines after he said the Tory government had "no plans to impose nuclear reactors in Scotland".Image caption, The Daily Record leads with reports a murderer who changed gender is demanding to be treated as a baby by prison staff. The paper says Sophie Eastwood was formerly known as Daniel and was jailed for life in 2004 for strangling a cell-mate with shoelaces.Image caption, The Daily Star reports tennis legend Boris Becker is facing prison after he was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The former world number one was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets to avoid paying his debts.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a zig zag bike path which has been branded a "nightmare" for cyclists and pedestrians on Leith Walk.Image caption, The Courier leads with the story of a Ukrainian grandmother who is bidding to seek sanctuary with relatives in Scotland. The paper reports her visa bid has been held up by red tape after she was unable to provide a bank statement as her local branch was destroyed by a missile.Image caption, The Press and Journal's front page is dominated by the story of a youth group leader who embezzled £1,400. The paper says the former Beavers leader has offered to repay just £200, more than 18 months after she admitted the crime.Image caption, The Evening Express reports two north-east murderers have launched a bid for freedom.Image caption, And the Weekend Telegraph tells the story of "heroic" workmen who rescued a mother from a burning building.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.