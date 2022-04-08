Homes for Ukraine: Visas for 570 Ukrainians to flee to Scotland
Visas have been issued for 570 Ukrainians to travel to Scotland under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The number is more than double last week's total of 210, Home Office figures show.
The latest statistics include 40 refugees whose applications have been approved under the Scottish government's super sponsor scheme.
It removes the need for individuals to be matched prior to being given permission to travel.
Across the UK, the Home Office said 40,900 visas for Ukrainians have now been issued and 12,000 people have arrived from Ukraine.
In an interview with BBC News, Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised "with frustration" for delays to the visa system that have prevented thousands of Ukrainian refugees from coming to the UK.
Of the visas issued, 28,500 were under the Ukraine Family Scheme and 12,500 were under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows people to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.
The data, up to 7 April, also reveals that 10,800 people have now arrived in the UK under the family scheme and 1,200 under the sponsorship scheme.
