Nicholas Rossi: Man wanted in US on rape charge told to get lawyer
- Published
A man at the centre of an American extradition case found allegedly hiding in Scotland has been told to appoint a lawyer to defend his case "with haste".
The accused claims to be Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity who says he has never been to the United States.
But US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi and want him returned to Utah to face a rape charge.
They say he fled to Scotland after faking his own death. He was arrested at a hospital in Glasgow in December.
He has been on bail since.
The man told a preliminary hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court his name was Arthur Knight. The court heard the man's identity remains in dispute.
Defence lawyer Anna Kocela said she had not formally instructed solicitors about his case.
But the accused, who arrived in a wheelchair and was wearing an oxygen mask in court, claimed he had.
When Ms Kocela confirmed a second time that her firm had not been given information about the case, Sheriff Nigel Ross urged the accused to contact a lawyer before proceedings can continue.
He gave him a deadline of two weeks.
The man attempted several times during the hearing to ask for an extension, but this was denied.
Sheriff Ross had to ask him to stop interrupting during the hearing.
He told him: "Make sure with haste you have a discussion with whichever lawyer you wish to instruct and have them come and address the court in two weeks' time."