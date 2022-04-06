Scotland's papers: Marines drug plot and cancer screening fears

Scotland's papers: Marines drug plot and cancer screening fearsPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with the suggestion, from official figures, that hundreds of breast cancer cases may have been missed as screenings were paused during the pandemic. Public Health Scotland data showed the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer fell by 15.6% between 2019 and 2020.Image caption, The Scottish Sun front page goes with two Royal Marine Commandos admitting being involved in a £300,000 drugs operation. One of the commandos also took advantage of his role at the Faslane naval base to try and sell ammunition rounds on the black market.Image caption, Anger at the sentence issued by the courts in a domestic abuse case is the focus of the Daily Record front page.Image caption, The war in Ukraine continues to dominate many of the front pages, with The Times reporting that the UK is to work with the US and Australia to develop hypersonic missiles after Russia reportedly used the weapons in Ukraine last month.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail pictures a six-year-old boy in Ukraine standing next to his mother's grave - alongside the caption "crimes world can't ignore". Underneath it, the paper leads on Boris Johnson's appeal to ordinary Russians to reject Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brutal war".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph quotes the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the UN Security Council where he said the UN should be dissolved if it cannot stop Moscow. Mr Zelensky has called for Russia to be kicked off the Security Council.Image caption, "You been on the vodka?" is the question posed by the Metro in response to Russia's repeated denial of war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow's UN ambassador Vadily Nebenzya is said by the paper to have left delegates "aghast" as he insisted Russian troops were not targeting civilians.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with Ukrainian warnings that Russian troops have carried out more atrocities like Bucha and calls for Vladimir Putin's regime to face war crime trials.Image caption, "Dud's Army" is the Daily Star's take on reports Russia is recruiting volunteers up to the age of 60 to bolster President Putin's forces in Ukraine.Image caption, The i's front page says the UK government's decision to sell off Channel 4 has sparked a backlash among Conservative backbenchers - leaving several Cabinet ministers "reluctant" to go ahead with the sale.Image caption, The Herald front page reports that electricity transmission charges which make energy prices higher in parts of Scotland could be scrapped by the UK government.Image caption, The Courier front page reports that former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has gone on trial accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence organisations.Image caption, The conviction of a child sex offender is the main story on the front page of the Dundee Evening Telegraph.Image caption, A 97-year-old man who had £26,000 of savings stolen by his grandson is the lead story in the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that storm damage at a school in Wick was made worse by the fact that panels used in its construction were the wrong type for a building of that size.Image caption, The fallout from ongoing parking problems at Edinburgh's largest hospital makes the front page of the city's Evening News.Image caption, A man caught storing £54,000 worth of drugs and a shotgun in a secret compartment in his flat is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.