Widow says FM let her down over Covid official's death
- Published
The widow of a top Scottish government official has accused the first minister of failing in her commitment to fully investigate his death.
Andrew Slorance died after catching Covid while having cancer treatment in a Glasgow hospital in 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon said on 18 November last year she would "not tolerate cover-ups or secrecy" as she pledged to ensure his family got answers.
However, Mr Slorance's wife Louise says she still does not know why he died.
She told the BBC she feels NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been reluctant to give her information, and that the Scottish government has let her down.
Mr Slorance, who lived in Edinburgh, was head of the Scottish government's response and communication unit which was responsible for its handling of the Covid pandemic.
When he died in December 2020 the first minister led tributes, saying the government was devastated.
The 49-year-old went in to the £850m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) on 26 October 2020 for a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy as part of treatment for Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL).
Despite being treated in an isolation room during this time, he tested positive eight days later on 3 November, and he was moved for his Covid treatment - eventually to intensive care.
The father-of-five died nearly six weeks into his stay, with the cause of his death listed as Covid pneumonia.
But after requesting a copy of his medical notes, Mrs Slorance discovered her husband had also been treated for an infection caused by a fungus called aspergillus, which had not been discussed with either of them during his hospital stay.
The infection is common in the environment but can be extremely dangerous for people with weak immune systems.
Mrs Slorance believes it may have played a part in her husband's death but that it was deliberately covered up - a claim the health board refutes.
In November last year, Ms Sturgeon ordered an external review of Mr Slorance's case, which was carried out by NHS Lothian.
She pledged to ensure his family would get the answers they were seeking, adding: "I will not and this government will not tolerate cover-ups or secrecy on the part of any health board and where there are concerns about that we will address those concerns."
However, Mrs Slorance said the process was inadequate because the review team were not given any access to his case notes and were unable speak to staff involved.
She told the BBC: "I feel very let down by everybody involved - the heath board, the government and the fact that the first minister has referred to Andrew as a friend.
"As a friend, surely she can understand why his family desperately need the answers as to what happened.
"I don't know whether her involvement has been too hands-off and that's why the external review hasn't met the purpose it was supposed to, or I suppose I'm incredibly suspicious that everything that has been done to date has been done in order to make sure that the truth doesn't come out and that it's for a cover-up."
Asked whether she felt the first minister had failed in her commitment to fully investigate Mr Slorance's death, Mrs Slorance replied: "Absolutely."
'My family need answers'
Mrs Slorance has now written to the first minister demanding further action after she said a series of meetings to discuss her husband's case were cancelled by the chief nursing officer.
Speaking about the health board's handling of the matter, she added: "They seem very reluctant to give me information - any time I've asked for information it has come through in dribs and drabs.
"I think there's elements where you can see blame being firmly placed on the family for the acquisition of Covid, for us demanding answers that we are supposed to receive.
"My family and I need answers, we need to be able to grieve. We can't grieve with no answers and no explanation."
A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was sorry that questions the family had around Mr Slorance's care had added to their grief.
He said: "At all times, our clinicians follow rigorous national processes governing documentation on death certificates.
"It is inconceivable that any clinician would agree to withhold information from a death certificate in order to protect the reputation of the service or a hospital.
"We also strongly refute that individuals within the organisation would ask any clinician to do so."
The spokesman added that the board remained committed to being transparent and said there was dismay that the integrity of its staff had been repeatedly called into question.
A Scottish government spokesman said: "Clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have extended an invitation to discuss Andrew's care and this offer remains open.
"We would encourage Mrs Slorance to take the opportunity to meet with NHS GGC clinicians and ask those questions pertinent to Andrew's care."