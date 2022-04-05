Over a million households urged to complete census before May deadline
Over a million Scottish households are being reminded they have less than a month to complete the national census.
Anyone who fails to complete the survey by 1 May could be fined up to £1,000.
National Records of Scotland said the information helps the government plan and fund services like transport, education and healthcare.
Reminder letters have been issued to every household in the country, and field staff are visiting addresses that haven't yet completed it.
It is a legal responsibility to complete the census and everyone must be accounted for.
People who do not fill it in, or give false information, could face prosecution and be fined.
Anyone who cannot complete the census on their own can ask someone they trust over 16 years old for help. Support is also available for people with additional needs.
Paul Lowe, National Records of Scotland chief executive, thanked the public for their participation so far.
He said: "The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.
"It's not just the public sector; charities and businesses use census data to help them make decisions.
"By answering questions about yourself, your home and your household you are having your say on what services are needed in your community."
He added that guidance was available on their website for every question in English and 16 other languages, as well as videos in British Sign Language and an interpretation service covering most languages.
Elsewhere in the UK
The first results from the census in England and Wales, taken on 21 March 2021, will be released between June and July this year.
For the first time, the UK census included a question on gender.
The voluntary question in the 2021 survey read: "Is the gender you identify with the same as your sex registered at birth?"
People over 16 can tick yes or no and specify their gender identity.
The Office for National Statistics said the details were clearly needed.
In Northern Ireland, the first results of their census, also taken on 21 March 2021, will be published before the end of June.
Details about the population's religious make-up, national identity, passports held, country of birth and sexual orientation, will be published in autumn.
For the first time, people were urged to complete the survey online if they could, rather than on paper.
Eight out of 10 people took the online option.