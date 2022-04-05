Scotland's papers: Call for war crimes trial and holiday chaos

Scotland's papers: Call for war crimes trial and holiday chaosPublished44 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several of Scotland's newspapers lead with photographs of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he visited the site of an alleged atrocity in Bucha. The Scotsman reports that US President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Russia's Vladimir Putin.Image caption, The UK wants "maximum" sanctions against Moscow, including a deadline for ending western use of Russian oil and gas, in response to what the UK said were "barbaric crimes" in Ukraine, The Times reports. The paper says ministers are set to "redouble efforts" to persuade European nations to stop money going to Russia.Image caption, The Metro quotes Mr Zelensky as saying Russian soldiers are killing civilians for pleasure, as bodies of more victims were discovered,. The victims included Olga Sukhenko, mayor of the village of Motyzhyn. Russia says the photos and videos of the scene are "a staged performance" by Ukraine.Image caption, The i reports that Europe is "split" over tougher sanctions against Moscow, as Germany is being pressured to stop buying Russian oil and gas amid accusations Berlin is standing in the way of Europe taking tougher measures against the Kremlin.Image caption, The Daily Express says a "devastated" Mr Zelensky was "overcome with emotion" in Bucha - where bodies of civilians were found strewn on the streets after Russian troops withdrew. He later accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing "genocide" in Ukraine.Image caption, Elderly people in Scottish care homes are continuing to be "locked up" if they are deemed a close contact of someone with Covid, despite the UK government scrapping the rule in England, The Herald reports. It says the campaign group Care Home Relatives Scotland was concerned residents who tested negative were still being forced to stay in their rooms.Image caption, The Mail's top story reports on new guidance by the Equality and Human Rights Commission that services such as toilets, changing rooms and domestic abuse refuges can be single sex in certain situations and exclude trans people born male. It calls the move a "huge boost" for women's rights.Image caption, Covid staff shortages have affected Easter breaks after hundreds of flights were grounded, the Daily Record reports.Image caption, "Easter Hell-idays" is how the Daily Star sums up the travel "chaos" affecting flights, ferries and roads, threatening to ruin family holidays ahead of the Easter weekend.Image caption, The National reports that people in Scotland are getting the "best deal in Britain" when it comes to council tax payments, resulting in households paying hundreds of pounds less than they would in England.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a case study of a young couple who are struggling to rent a one-bedroom flat in the city, despite both being in full-time jobs. They said their energy bill had risen by 155% to £230 per month.Image caption, A photograph of a Ukrainian soldier weeping at the site where civilians were buried in Bucha is featured on the Daily Telegraph's front page. The paper's main story reports on the UK government's decision that Channel 4 is to be privatised before the next general election, in a move the Telegraph says opens the possibility of foreign ownership of the broadcaster for an expected sum of more than £1bn.Image caption, An investigation into the death of 58-year-old grandmother Sherry Bruce in Torry, Aberdeen, makes the front page of the Evening Express. A 24-year-old man has been charged, it reports.Image caption, Temporary speed cameras are being set up across the Highlands, islands and Moray in preparation for the return of large numbers of visitors, the Press and Journal reports.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a problems caused by motorbike "yobs" in Sighthill Park who have been seen giving a toddler a joyride.Image caption, A 24-year-old man has appeared in court after allegedly killing a dog with a screwdriver and setting it alight in Dundee, the Evening Telegraph reports.Image caption, The Courier leads with the rescue of a man who fell from a cliff on the Fife Coastal Path. Mikey Hutton said he owed his life to the what3words app that was used to help locate him.Image caption, Several papers pay tribute to EastEnders star June Brown, who played the role of the much-loved Dot Cotton, after her death at the age of 95. 