Scots face Easter travel disruption at airports and ports
Scots travelling for the Easter break are facing disruption after EasyJet cancelled flights amid ongoing problems with P&O Ferries.
The budget airline called off about 100 flights on Monday, including 62 from the UK, blaming higher than usual levels of staff absence due to Covid.
Stena Line have put on extra ferries from Cairnryan to Belfast to compensate for the postponement of P&O services.
But there are major problems in Dover, the most popular crossing to France.
Last month, P&O sparked outrage after sacking 800 staff with plans to replace them with cheaper agency workers.
Ferries operated by the firm have been halted since but DFDS, the firm lined up to take passengers left in limbo, also has some ships out of action at Dover.
Travel expert Simon Calder told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that Easyjet flights from Edinburgh to Luton and Gatwick have been affected.
And he said a number of British Airways flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Heathrow have also been cancelled.
Mr Calder told the programme both airlines had "really serious problems with their staffing" due to Covid.
He added: "Many families on the first holiday they have been able to get for a couple of years are finding they can't even get past first base."
Mr Calder also advised people trying to get to France to use a western channel crossing rather than the popular Dover to Calais route.
Last week, Edinburgh Airport warned holidaymakers to expect queues and disruption over the summer as it returns to full service.